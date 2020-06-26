Swedbank Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swedbank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 597,922 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swedbank owned 0.10% of Apple worth $1,127,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

