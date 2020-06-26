Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

