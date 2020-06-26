Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

