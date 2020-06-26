Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $11,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,188 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,188 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report