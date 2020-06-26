Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $11,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

