Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $15,761,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,191 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.