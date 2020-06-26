Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,188 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $349,093.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $1,968,878. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

