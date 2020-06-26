Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,658 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 143,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITT. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

