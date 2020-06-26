Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,636 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,482,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

