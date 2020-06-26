Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock valued at $306,245,747 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

NYSE FND opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.