Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 360,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,888,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $95.76 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

