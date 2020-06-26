Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 360,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,888,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $95.76 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $596,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,188 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,188 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 111,658 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report