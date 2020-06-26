Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 130,397 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Summit Materials worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

