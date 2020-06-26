Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $416.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

