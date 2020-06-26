Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 139,800 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.91% of Mobileiron worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter worth $60,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.67 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

