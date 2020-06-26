Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 82.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 53.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 53.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.82 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

