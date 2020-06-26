Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

