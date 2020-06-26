703,365 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 703,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

