Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $942,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

RJF opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.