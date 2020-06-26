Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $972,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,489 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

