Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $2,327,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 17.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $975,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.