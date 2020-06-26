Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,904 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of BRF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

BRF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.