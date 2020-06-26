Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.89. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

