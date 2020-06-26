Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 38,288 Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 87.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xperi by 30.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xperi by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.70 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

