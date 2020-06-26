Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NYSE:ADS opened at $46.12 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.