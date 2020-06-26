Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,203 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Kraton worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.11. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

