Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 727,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

