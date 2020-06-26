Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 151,300 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 704.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Silvercorp Metals worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM opened at $4.97 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.