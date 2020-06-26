Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,705 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $84,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,658 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

