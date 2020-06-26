Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.10 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EURN. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

