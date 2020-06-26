Joe Allanson Sells 218 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joe Allanson sold 116 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $20,697.88.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.