Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,382,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 343,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

