Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,881,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 68,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.48 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,513,511 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

