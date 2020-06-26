Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

