26,457 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of VLO opened at $57.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

