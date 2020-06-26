Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NetGear worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,232 shares of company stock valued at $610,825 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $747.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

