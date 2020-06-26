Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.53 Million Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ambarella worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,484 shares of company stock worth $849,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $46.86 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.