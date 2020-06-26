Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 17,501 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $11,725,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Shares of MUR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 3.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

