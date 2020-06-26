Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 17,239 Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Domo worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.