Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.12. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

