McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 74.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 495,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155,734 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

