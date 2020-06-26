Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 74,905 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.63% of GlycoMimetics worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 222.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 306,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 286.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

