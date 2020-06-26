Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 99,266 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,266 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of The Rubicon Project worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the first quarter worth $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 110.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 697,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 882,840 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

RUBI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $45,161.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,387.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $1,633,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

