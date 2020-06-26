Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 46,500 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of National Vision worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

EYE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 2.00. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. National Vision’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

