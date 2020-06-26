Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.49. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

