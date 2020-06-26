Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 122,100 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Prospect Capital worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 290,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

