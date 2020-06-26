Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 697,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 882,840 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $49,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,592.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

RUBI opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.