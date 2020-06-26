Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 76,900 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.35% of Cars.com worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $109,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

