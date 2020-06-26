Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.