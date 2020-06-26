49,300 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

