Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 71,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 772.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 73.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 704,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

