Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.20.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

